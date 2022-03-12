 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Francis Formanek: Gary Pedesky fights for what's best for district

Trust, loyalty, fairness, and integrity, these are a few attributes that I look for in a candidate when choosing who to vote for. I believe Gary Pedesky has all of these attributes and then some.

In sitting along side of Gary on the La Crosse Common Council for four years, I can say first hand that he represents his district and constituents in the best way possible. I have witnessed Gary fight for what he believes is the best outcome for his district. In retrospect I would be honored to have Gary as my County Board member.

It is with this in mind I fully endorse Gary Pedesky for re-election to the La Crosse County Board. Please vote for a candidate that WILL represent you, and that candidate is Gary Pedesky.

Francis Formanek

La Crosse

