Francis Formanek: Supporting Doug Happel for re-election

In 2011 Doug Happel was elected to the City of La Crosse Common Council. For over 10 years he has represented his constituents and the city in an admiral and responsible manner.

He has been diligent in holding property taxes down while still making sure all of the city services have been maintained and even improved during these most difficult times of reduced state revenue sharing.

In 2011 I also began my six years on the Common Council along with Happel. I found him to be very honest, hardworking and willing to listen to others view points. Doug was always looking out for his district and the city.

The makeup of the 2021 Council will have six new members from the south side, and that is why it is so important to re elect Happel to the District 12 seat. His leadership and experience in the council is needed now more then ever.

I endorse Doug Happel for re-election to the City of La Crosse Common Council. Please vote for him on April 6.

Francis Formanek

La Crosse

