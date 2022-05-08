Fred Kurtz: Administration wreaking havoc across county

The comedy show known as the Biden administration lumbers on, wreaking havoc across the land.
- Our southern border faces daily floods of illegal immigrants
- Out of control inflation
- Continuing supply chain interruptions and shortages
- Rising cost of gasoline
- Drugs, particularly fentanyl, are pouring across the southern border
- False claims of wanting to lessen the burden on the lower and middle classes when everything he does says the opposite
- Spending billions to help Ukraine while the poor in this country are ignored
- Biden is a liar who over-promised with no intention of delivering
- Crime is running rampant while liberals call for defunding the police
- Biden refuses to take responsibility for any of the problems he created, instead he blames others
There was a time when the Democratic Party was for the working man, nowadays it seems that same party is for no man. The Biden administration is the worst administration since the Carter years. They have done nothing for the country or its citizens except make things worse.
Fred Kurtz
Onalaska