Fred Kurtz: Biden administration doing nothing

Joe Biden’s legacy of doing little to nothing continues. He rushed to cancel much needed oil pipelines which contributed to our nation's gas independence. Now he blames everyone but himself for our current gas price crisis.

He has released millions of barrels of oil from our strategic reserves, telling the nation it would help lower prices at the pump, but those barrels went to foreign countries including China. By the way, those millions of barrels of oil in the strategic reserves are set aside for emergency use which the next president will have to replace. Of course, due to Biden's war on fossil fuel, he won’t bother to replace the depleted stock.

This country is facing one crisis after another -- inflation, the open border, China and others. Biden and Harris continue to do nothing. In a recent televised ad, Biden appears to be yelling at us, saying he is tired of hearing about runaway spending because he is changing American lives! He surely is, but not for the better! This country simply cannot continue this out of control spending, it's unsustainable and causing more inflation which could lead us into a recession.

At the southern border, the border patrol is seizing record amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine almost on a daily basis and yet Biden's worthless administration does nothing while Harris giggles like a silly school girl. This is extremely dangerous and yet nothing is done to stop it.

What is going on in our country by those supposedly in power? Why isn’t the media jumping all over this outrage? And where is Congress, why aren’t they acting? This incompetent president and VP need to be impeached.

Fred Kurtz

Onalaska