 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fred Kurtz: Biden administration doing nothing

Joe Biden’s legacy of doing little to nothing continues. He rushed to cancel much needed oil pipelines which contributed to our nation's gas independence. Now he blames everyone but himself for our current gas price crisis.

He has released millions of barrels of oil from our strategic reserves, telling the nation it would help lower prices at the pump, but those barrels went to foreign countries including China. By the way, those millions of barrels of oil in the strategic reserves are set aside for emergency use which the next president will have to replace. Of course, due to Biden's war on fossil fuel, he won’t bother to replace the depleted stock.

This country is facing one crisis after another -- inflation, the open border, China and others. Biden and Harris continue to do nothing. In a recent televised ad, Biden appears to be yelling at us, saying he is tired of hearing about runaway spending because he is changing American lives! He surely is, but not for the better! This country simply cannot continue this out of control spending, it's unsustainable and causing more inflation which could lead us into a recession.

People are also reading…

At the southern border, the border patrol is seizing record amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine almost on a daily basis and yet Biden's worthless administration does nothing while Harris giggles like a silly school girl. This is extremely dangerous and yet nothing is done to stop it.

What is going on in our country by those supposedly in power? Why isn’t the media jumping all over this outrage? And where is Congress, why aren’t they acting? This incompetent president and VP need to be impeached.

Fred Kurtz

Onalaska

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A mailbox is just like a drop box — John Roberts

A mailbox is just like a drop box — John Roberts

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that using drop boxes for ballot collection is illegal. Instead, "absentee ballots must be delivered by mail or in person to a local clerk’s office or designated alternate site."

Justices impugn honesty of clerks -- Janice Knapp-Cordes

Justices impugn honesty of clerks -- Janice Knapp-Cordes

The New York Times on Saturday reported that Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley compared Wisconsin’s elections to contests rigged by dictators in Syria and North Korea and questioned whether past elections in the state had been legitimate.

Do beach closures violate rights too? -- Bill Kennelly

Do beach closures violate rights too? -- Bill Kennelly

It's interesting that some people were so opposed to a public health order requiring mask wearing to reduce the spread of a virus that they took their case all the way to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Fortunately, the court upheld the authority of public health agencies to issue such orders.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News