Fred Kurtz: Biden anything but the great unifier

Our nation's southern border is being overrun with illegal aliens while Biden/Harris turn a blind eye. On his first day in office Joe Biden cancels the Keystone pipeline and has since canceled others … gasoline prices have soared ever since.

Biden said he is the great unifier, he is anything but.

By his decisions he botched our exodus from Afghanistan and is directly responsible for the deaths of 13 of our fine military men and women.

Because of his policies more and more able bodied people are staying home from work because they make more with government handouts. Because of the lack of workers our country is experiencing shortages of goods in all sectors and inflation is going through the roof.

This president is not on the side of the American public. He is turning this into a third world country of socialists and we cannot have that here.

Our once mighty military needs serious updating to maintain its superiority, and it is not happening. We have serious enemies in the world who are constantly adding to their military capabilities while we are neglecting ours. This must change.

This presidency has been a disaster since day one when he signed executive orders reversing all the good that President Trump did, which has led to most of the problems Biden now has. All of this was done out of spite but no good reason.

His arrogance is only exceeded by his stupidity and incompetence.

Fred Kurtz

Onalaska

