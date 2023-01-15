Fred Kurtz: Biden, handlers want total government control

One has to shake your head in dismay at what Joe Biden does that is reported in the mainstream media, but what is troubling is what he does that is NOT reported.

Biden is working in conjunction with nine banks and financial companies to develop a form of digital currency to replace our present currency. This new digital currency would have tracking capabilities for both our carbon emissions as well as what we purchase.

I think this is just another government tactic to keep tabs on the citizenry. They have enough ways to track us right now, they surly don’t need more. We need less government oversight, not more. It seems every day there is another idea to dehumanize our lives.

Biden and his handlers want to see total government control over our lives and that is something we cannot allow to happen. This is America and America means freedom.

Biden has finally made a visit to the southern border. Only this visit was to a highly sanitized border that did not show the true picture. After all we don’t want to offend old Joe!

They say that when a person becomes president he or she will never be hungry and will never again hear the truth. Why did Biden's handlers hide everything from him in El Paso? This visit was just a political stunt, nothing more.

Fred Kurtz

Onalaska