Fred Kurtz: Biden, Harris not solving problems

We are on the cusp of the beginning of the second year of the Biden fiasco of a presidency. The question is, what can he mess up this year?

We already have record high inflation, shortages of all sorts of goods, needlessly high gas prices and the list goes on. His response, Nothing!

Talk about impeachment? Joe Biden is a disaster who has no clue how to solve problems, and his side kick Kamala Harris is an absolute train wreck who should never go before an audience. We desperately need new leadership in this country.

Countries like Russia, China, North Korea and Iran see Biden for the weak sister he is. And that perception is placing this country in a very dangerous situation. America has to be strong and we have to let our enemies know and believe we are a force not to be messed with.

Ever since taking office Biden has over promised and under delivered. The Covid crisis seems to get worse every day, and little to nothing is done to end it.

Listening to Biden give a speech nearly puts me to sleep. He drones on and on in an inflection free monotone and can hardly read the teleprompter without blowing a line or two.

The combination of Biden/Harris is the worst duo of do nothings ever to be heading the government, and both should be run out of D.C.

Fred Kurtz

Onalaska

