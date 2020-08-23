Fred Kurtz: Biden has a dismal 40-year record

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Democratic Party has chosen Joe Biden for its candidate for president. What a choice. He is probably the most useless politician in American history.

Here’s a few things to ponder:

• He said it himself, he will raise your taxes and also corporate taxes. Corporations make jobs and if he raises their taxes, many of them will move offshore taking jobs with them.

• While he has held various positions in our government, he has never been a leader of any significance. His dismal 40+ years on the government dole has produced little if anything of significance.

• If he is elected, we could all see a dramatic downturn in the stock market which he claims to hate.

• He is for illegals coming to this country and will open the floodgates. He will also give amnesty to those already here.

• Like your guns? He is against the Second Amendment and will seek confiscation of automatic weapons.

• He said he will make our economy better...ever see a Democrat do that? Under Trump we have seen the best economy in years. How does Biden think he can better that?