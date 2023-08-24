Why is President Joe Biden so intent on changing America’s way of life? First he shut down oil pipelines, he is depleting our strategic oil reserves and now he wants to prevent future drilling on about 1.5 million acres of oil rich land.

Americans love their cars… gasoline powered cars. I have no intention of ever buying an electric vehicle, nor can I afford one. And I think I can speak for the majority of Americans who are like minded. America’s electric grid could not support a nation full of electric vehicles either, so why the big push?

Our country is not the big polluter of the atmosphere. Go talk to China and see if you can convince them to change their ways. They will just laugh in your face and continue to pollute.

Biden has other issues as well. Our military is falling behind. We need more troops, more ships, more aircraft. These are things we need now. I think we need to bring back the draft because our recruiters are having trouble meeting goals. This is critical.

And of course the border is a continuing crisis Biden refuses to acknowledge.

One thing is for sure: Biden must not be re-elected.

Fred Kurtz

Onalaska