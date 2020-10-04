Fred Kurtz: Biden is not qualified for presidency

Here’s what a vote for Joe Biden will earn you:

• Radical far left discontents like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar, who outwardly display hatred for this country that has given both of them so much.

• George Soros is backing Biden like he backed Clinton and also hates this country even though it made him a billionaire.

• The far left wants to open our borders flooding this country with illegal immigrants.

• There is talk of wealth redistribution and socialism

• Rumors persist about going green, which would involve stopping airline flights, eliminating fossil fuel and combustion engines

• Biden says he will put Beto O’Rourke in charge of confiscating the nation's guns. I fear that will lead to anarchy and unprecedented violence.

• As a typical politician, he spews forth promises but never explains how he will accomplish these boasts.

• If elected, Biden will be a token president. He will govern according to the dictates of the left.