Fred Kurtz: Biden is not qualified for presidency

Here’s what a vote for Joe Biden will earn you:
• Radical far left discontents like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar, who outwardly display hatred for this country that has given both of them so much.
• George Soros is backing Biden like he backed Clinton and also hates this country even though it made him a billionaire.
• The far left wants to open our borders flooding this country with illegal immigrants.
• There is talk of wealth redistribution and socialism
• Rumors persist about going green, which would involve stopping airline flights, eliminating fossil fuel and combustion engines
• Biden says he will put Beto O’Rourke in charge of confiscating the nation's guns. I fear that will lead to anarchy and unprecedented violence.
• As a typical politician, he spews forth promises but never explains how he will accomplish these boasts.
• If elected, Biden will be a token president. He will govern according to the dictates of the left.
Under a Biden administration, life as we know it in this country would take on a drastic change that most of us would not welcome. This man and his cohorts do not have your best interests in mind. They continue to spout their hateful rhetoric filled with lies and scare tactics.
Make no mistake, Joe Biden is not the man this country needs sitting in the Oval Office.
Fred Kurtz, Onalaska
