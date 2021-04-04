Fred Kurtz: Biden puts people out of work, opens borders

The new man in the Oval Office is proving to be a one man wrecking crew. He is signing executive orders with no thought of their consequences. On the very first day in office his pen put tens of thousands of people out of work by canceling the Keystone Pipeline and the southern border wall.

You can thank Joe Biden for rising gasoline prices which in turn will lead to higher other prices. He has opened the borders, allowing thousands of immigrants into this country that will probably be given things the rest of us have to earn. And there are more to come, many of whom will be people we do not want or need.

He is doing everything his radical left party members want. He refuses to open schools because he is cowering before the teachers' unions. He wants America and her citizens last in everything and is putting our enemies ahead of us. One has to wonder who does he really care about?

Apparently he has no concern for our energy companies because he seems dead set against gas and oil. Recently there has been talk about no more new gas stations. And wind and solar should be our sole sources of power. You all saw how well that worked in Texas, how are we going to heat our homes and cook our meals?

Biden hasn’t cared about America or her people for most of his career. He does not belong in the White House.