Fred Kurtz: Biden responsible for rising gas prices

Gasoline prices continue to escalate and every day people continue to make tough choices as to where to spend their money. All of this for no good reason.

Biden could stop this situation with a pen stroke, just like he created this mess, but he is beholden to the Squad and other far left radicals. And in that sense his strings are pulled by the puppet masters who control him.

Our country sits on an ocean of oil. Experts estimate we have upwards of 400 years worth of crude waiting to be extracted and refined. Biden wants us to buy oil from ruthless dictators and countries that are our outspoken enemies instead of tapping into our own oil.

Biden also insists on draining our strategic national reserves of oil and diesel. These reserves are there for a reason, and there is no need for us to use them now. What we need is to start drilling and refining oil, which would solve a multitude of issues.

I think Biden's end game is to bring our country to its knees and make all of us subservient to the federal government, which would be totally unacceptable.

Do you really believe electric vehicles is the answer? Do you know your home has to be checked out and approved to accommodate an electric charging station? Where do the necessary batteries come from and how do we dispose of them when finished?

Do not be deceived, the only person who is responsible for inflation and out of control gas prices is Biden and Biden alone.

Fred Kurtz, Onalaska

