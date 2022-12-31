Fred Kurtz: Concerned over direction of country

I’m worried about our country and its future and you should be too.

We have an incompetent president in the early stages of senility who is controlled by unseen and unknown sources and thinks he is a dictator who cares little about his citizens.

In Congress we have a melting pot of socialists, communist wannabe’s, and others who openly express their hatred for our country. The Constitution seems to be under daily attacks by far left socialists.

What in heavens name are we thinking? How can we allow this?

Our so-called Vice President is even more incompetent than her boss. Both of them need to be impeached before they do anymore damage.

Biden and Harris have both turned their back on the border crisis. He is negligent in his duties as president. He is not protecting the very country he took an oath to serve and protect. The border needs to be closed.

We need to open the oil spigot, resume drilling and refining to become once again oil independent instead of buying oil from our enemies and dictators.

The draft needs to brought back to make our military the strongest in the world.

We need to stop the WOKE movement, stop teaching Critical Race Theory and give parents oversight and a voice into what our children are being taught.

Biden is a disgrace to the office he holds. He needs to be removed now.

Fred Kurtz

Onalaska