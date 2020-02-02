Fred Kurtz: Do schools really need donations?

I received a community update newsletter from the Onalaska School District. My 2019 school tax bill on my property tax statement was $3,154. which accounts for about 62% of my taxes.
I was shocked to see that the district is asking for monetary donations to purchase books each month for students to take home free in an effort to encourage reading.
Isn’t that what libraries are for? Are there no school libraries? Applying for a library card, checking out and returning books teaches responsibility along with caring for those books. Perhaps teachers could encourage using the “little free libraries” that are scattered throughout neighborhoods.
This update has an article about the food pantry available to all Onalaska school children.
You have free articles remaining.
Isn’t this what parents or other caregivers are for?
Each year, every school is given money from the state to run its programs. What happens to all this money? Each year we hear about more school referendums to fund yet more and more school projects. When is enough enough? Schools need to live within their budgets. Schools should never become surrogate parents.
A schools job is to teach while providing life lessons and direction. Schools should not be expected to provide groceries, clothing and other necessities especially when there is little to no accountability.
Poverty was cited in this update. We are experiencing record employment levels. Companies in the area are begging for employees. There is no reason why people in need of work can’t find it if they try.
Fred Kurtz. Onalaska