Fred Kurtz: Don't vote for socialism

We have a crucial election coming up this November.
We need to beware of the millennials led down the primrose path by their pied piper, Bernie Sanders. Sanders is preaching free health care, free college but he never tells how he plans to pay for all this. Meanwhile the lemmings that believe this nonsense jump for joy.
Sanders is a self-proclaimed socialist. Reasonable thinkers among us know that socialism is the first cousin of communism and what Sanders is preaching is putting lipstick on a pig. You cannot dress it up no matter what you do.
In 1956, former Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev stated his country would bury us, we will destroy you from within without firing a shot.
By electing a person such as Sanders, this country will take a giant step forward to realizing this dire prediction. We cannot and must not let this happen.
There is no place in this country for socialism no matter how enticing it might appear.
Watch Sanders during debates and rallies as he rages on with angry rhetoric, arms wildly waving, in a manner similar to Fidel Castro. Who knows, he might remove a shoe and start banging on the podium like Khrushchev.
The sad part is that these misled millennials eat it up thinking he is their savior.
The ideas spewing from the mouths of ultra liberals like Sanders, if enacted, will bring this country to its knees. Please don’t vote for socialism.
Fred Kurtz, Onalaska