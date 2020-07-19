Fred Kurtz: Don't vote for the left

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In less than five months we have a crucial presidential election. This election is about more than mere politics, it’s about our way of life.

On the left we have radical extremists who want to do away with our robust economy and turn America into a Third World nation with all the misery that goes with it.

How some of these people got elected to our government is a mystery; they hate America and everything it stands for.

The presumed candidate for the left calls himself a moderate. During his 40-plus-year career he has accomplished little to nothing while becoming a multimillionaire. If elected he will be a puppet controlled by other ultra radicals who what to bring our country to its knees. We must not let this happen.

The left pulls no punches as they joyously take away more and more of our freedoms. They are already taking away our history and brainwashing our students.

In their eyes, America is an awful criminal. These same radicals preach socialism and Marxism, they think they are entitled and everything should be free.

Somewhere down the line the bill has to be paid.