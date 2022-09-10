Fred Kurtz: Evaluating the Biden administration

In just two months voters will once again go to the polls. I ask the voters to keep several things in mind that have happened under the current administration:

• President Biden and his terrible withdrawal from Afghanistan which left 13 of our brave soldiers dead and hundreds of Americans stranded.

• Shutting down our pipelines which eliminated hundreds of good paying jobs and eliminated our energy independence while gasoline prices soared to record highs.

• Shortages of consumer products across the board

• Employee shortages in every field

• increasing the national debt by trillions of dollars

These are all facts and they are all on Biden and his incompetent administration. Do not listen to his worn out rhetoric that this is President Trump's fault! It is not.

The southern border is seeing unprecedented numbers of illegals crossing over and bringing millions of illegal drugs with them, and Biden and his cronies deny it is happening! And the liberal media fails to report it.

Our country continues to send billions of dollars overseas with no accountability. What happens to all that money? And what about our own people who desperately need help right here in America?

We call America the land of the free…...that’s a nice thought but there nothing free in this country unless you belong to the able bodied homeless population.

To my nameless critic, stop sending me your nasty, vile letters. You are nothing but a coward afraid to sign your hateful diatribes or include a return address. You have no credibility.

Fred Kurtz

Onalaska