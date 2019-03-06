The school teachers and their union have now exacted their revenge while the rest of us get to pay. Tony Evers was elected governor.
He is a living example of the Peter Principle. He was an incompetent state school superintendent, as evidenced by the Milwaukee school district...worst in the state, and now is an unqualified governor.
Liberals have these great ideas, but they never give a thought to how to pay for them, not that they care.
In his new budget, he wants to lavish millions and millions of dollars on schools, I’ve always said you cannot give the schools too much money. I’m sure Evers actually believes it.
He wants to raise the gas tax, saying the money will go to fix our crumbling roads.
He wants to open the floodgates to illegals giving them state IDs, in-state tuition and driver licenses. Apparently he does not understand the word “illegal.”
Become a citizen and then you will be entitled to benefits of a citizen and not before.
This man thinks the state coffers are bottomless. He has no concept of a budget. Need more money? Raise taxes. It’s the Democrat way. Free everything to everyone all the time. This simply does not work.
Evers wants to repeal everything Scott Walker put in place. I think we should consider repealing Evers…Impeachment anyone?
Fred Kurtz, Onalaska