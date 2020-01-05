Fred Kurtz: Here's to less government intervention

This is the time of year for reflection, and I have been doing some.

I remember back to when I was 12 and got my first job, I was a paper boy for the Milwaukee Journal. It was a good job that didn’t pay much, but I learned a lot about dealing with people and being responsible.

Like most people my age, my parents suffered through the Depression, which taught all of them harsh lessons about life. I did not live during the Depression, but I learned lessons from my parents about being frugal and about work ethics. They were good lessons.

Today it seems there is an ever-growing faction of young people who believe they are entitled and everything should be given to them. Free food, free clothes, free education and free everything else. Trouble is, life doesn’t work that way. Nothing is really free, somewhere down the line the bill must be paid.

I imagine socialism appeals to this faction of today’s youth. Socialism is their Utopia where they don’t have to do anything and everything is free. Wrong.

All you need to do is look at countries like Cuba, Venezuela and see how the people of those countries are treated by the heavy hands of their corrupt governments. Is that what our youth wants here in America?