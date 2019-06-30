Why is it that during the recent election, all the judges in La Crosse ran unopposed?
Because no one ran against these ultra-liberal, criminal-coddling judges.
We have career criminals walking out of courtrooms on signature bonds.
The recent case against Ronald Crosby Jr. is a prime example of the lack of justice in La Crosse courtrooms. Crosby has repeatedly faced charges during the past two years, making it appear he is allowed to run roughshod over our community with impunity. This is totally unacceptable.
I support the La Crosse Police Department and its efforts to curb crime. Only for our judges to release hardened criminals with little or no penalty. The frustration level must be very high. Yet these same judges get re-elected over and over again.
The definition of a fool is making the same mistake over and over but expecting different results. You can apply this to the voters in this area. Citizens keep electing these judges expecting them to do the right thing by putting habitual criminals in prison. This doesn’t happen here.
Assistant Police Chief Rob Abraham apologized to the city for being unable to protect us from the criminal element. It is not his fault or that of the police. They do their dangerous work only to have the liberal judges dismiss the criminal.
If the La Crosse judges would do their job properly, the LCPD could clean up the streets and lessen the criminal element, making our city safe again.
It's time citizens demand changes in our judicial system and put these criminals in prison where they belong.
Fred Kurtz, Onalaska