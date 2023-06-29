I can see it now, the mayor, the homeless czar and all their cronies at city hall sitting around the council chamber wringing their hands wondering what to do about the homeless problem in La Crosse.

The solution is relatively simple: Stop coddling these people. Rout them at every turn. Encourage them to catch a southbound freight train and by all means stop spending tax dollars trying to help people who don’t want to be helped.

Among the homeless are some who are there through no fault of their own. By all means help these people. Most of the homeless are mental cases who choose to be on the street and no amount of money will help them. They want that kind of lifestyle.

The more municipalities try to do for the homeless, the more homeless they will get.

The last thing La Crosse needs is to become another L.A., Seattle, Portland or San Francisco where the homeless are camped out on the sidewalks, which also serve as their toilets and trash dumps. In these same cities it is not safe to walk down the streets without being harassed, threatened and in some cases attacked.

In La Crosse, like many other cities, there are help wanted signs everywhere. Workers are sorely needed in businesses but these homeless folks only want handouts, not jobs.

The best thing people can do is stop giving them handouts and eventually they will get the message: Move on.

Fred Kurtz

Onalaska