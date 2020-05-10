Fred Kurtz: Let's open areas where it's safe

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Been to the grocery store lately? Did you notice some of the shelves are bare or devoid of certain products? And restrictions on others? Interesting, isn’t it?

I know there are many of you who are enamored with socialism and the proposals of Bernie Sanders, who is thankfully out of the presidential race. Empty store shelves provide a taste of what socialism looks like.

In Venezuela, the fat cats live high on the hog but the common man has to fend for himself and usually doesn’t fare all that well.

In this country, our bare grocery shelves are supposedly due to COVID-19 and plant closures associated with it, or are they? We will never know the truth, but more and more Americans are thinking there is a conspiracy afloat.

I do know that our shops and stores need to reopen and get our once-robust economy back in full swing. In hard-hit areas, reopening should perhaps take a little longer. In the case of La Crosse County, where we have had no deaths, we could open earlier.

Why doesn’t the governor look at the big picture and open up our communities individually instead of the blanket approach to keep everything closed? It just doesn’t make sense. Unfortunately, his actions are going to cause the end of many small businesses and that will be a shame.