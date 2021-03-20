Fred Kurtz: Nothing to like from new administration

Has anyone been paying attention since this new administration took over? The news is not good or encouraging.

The Keystone Pipeline was shut down on the first day in office putting thousands of American workers out of good paying jobs and killing development of supporting infrastructure in South Dakota.

Our southern border was opened up allowing thousands upon thousands of illegal immigrants to flood this country. And did you know that with the passage of this latest Covid bill we Americans have to provide health care insurance to these illegal immigrants? And today we have a crisis down there.

Our new president and his radical left liberals are canceling or undoing all the good things that President Trump did out of pure spite and in so doing are hurting this country.

This new president does NOT care about the average American. He is a puppet whose strings are being pulled by far left radicals who want to bring socialism to the country.

Have you also noticed that since he took office gasoline prices have risen about 60 cents per gallon and we are now buying oil from our enemies instead of being energy independent?