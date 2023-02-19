Recent events in and over our country once again illustrate what a poor leader we have in the White House.

First came the Chinese “spy balloon” which was allowed to fly over the country from Alaska to South Carolina sending back untold amounts of information regarding our military installations before being shot down.

Then came still unidentified other flying objects doing whatever before they were shot down. These objects invaded our sovereign air space and Canada’s air space. At this writing we do not know where these objects originated from or what their purpose was.

Did NORAD drop the ball on the first balloon? The current president most certainly did not act fast enough and offered lame excuses why. There were plenty of opportunities to shoot that thing down long before it made it to the east coast.

Our southern border is a mess. Tens of thousands of illegals are flooding across it and Biden turns a blind eye to it. Now our northern skies are invaded and he basically is ignoring that as well. The defense department says these objects do not pose a threat … really? How do they know that the information being gathered and sent back is all in preparation for an attack on us? We have no way of knowing.

This current president is a liar and he is derelict in his sworn duty to protect this country. He needs to be impeached and removed from office.

Fred Kurtz

Onalaska