Fred Kurtz: Reynolds punishes good seniors in favor of homeless

Congratulations, Mayor Reynolds. You have succeeded in making a bad situation worse.

On one hand, you have a group of conscientious, tax paying, care taking seniors who have taken great care of their "senior center," and you boot them out in favor of a bunch of no-load, do-nothing leeches.

The seniors have occupied that site for over 50 years and they have cared for it and earned it. The senior center gave them a place to go to socialize and by maintaining it gave them a sense of duty and pride.

These homeless people shouldn’t be here in the first place, but you and this city keep giving them more and more instead of encouraging them to move on. They do nothing but bring more of their ilk to freeload and bring more blight to La Crosse.

The homeless population will only continue to grow. The more you give them the more that will come because word gets around.

By your actions, Mr. Mayor, you are punishing the good seniors of La Crosse who have been good stewards of the senior center they care so much about. And then you turn around and reward people who do not deserve it.

Shame on you and your common council mayor.

Fred Kurtz

Onalaska