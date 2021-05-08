Fred Kurtz: Socialism happening around us

For all of you who think socialism is Utopia, please read the following. In August of 1963 Nikita Khrushchev, then Premier of Russia, made a speech in which he told the United States that “We will buy you.”
The following are the eight basic tenants of socialism which in turn leads to communism:
“1) Healthcare – Control healthcare and you control the people.
2) Poverty – Increase the poverty level as high as possible, poor people are easier to control and will not fight back if you are providing everything for them.
3) Debt – Increase the debt to an unsustainable level. That way you are able to increase taxes and this will produce more poverty.
4) Gun control – remove the ability to defend themselves from the Government that way you are able to create a police state.
5) Welfare – Take control of every aspect of their lives because that will make them fully dependent on the government.
6) Education – Take control of what people read and listen to and take control of what children learn in school.
7) Religion – Remove the belief in God from the Government and schools because the people need to believe in ONLY the government knowing what is best for the people.
8) Class Warfare – Divide the people into the wealthy and the poor. Eliminate the middle class.”
Open your eyes America. This is happening here right now! Just look around. Do not be naive or complacent.
Fred Kurtz
Onalaska