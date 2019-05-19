Recently a friend shared a response he received from his letter to Sen. Jennifer Shilling. His letter was regarding giving driver licenses to undocumented or illegal individuals plus state-issued l.D. cards.
Gov. Tony Evers thinks it's a great idea to shower benefits to all who cross into Wisconsin. His chief lackey, Sen. Shilling, backs him 100%.
First of all, what is it about “undocumented” or “illegal” that neither of those two understand? If someone from another country wants to come here, they are welcome, as long as they become citizens of this state and country through proper channels.
There are those among us who call Madison a sanctuary city. That term should not apply. We have enough people on welfare in this state right now. During a recent visit to our capitol city, I saw firsthand the homeless begging for money all over Madison.
The liberals just don’t get it. We cannot continue to give entitlement programs to people, whether legal or illegal. Somewhere down the line someone has to pay for all of it. And that someone is the taxpayer.
Evers and Shilling have the answer, of course; raise taxes! Lets put new taxes on everything we can think of so we can continue entitlement programs for able-bodied people too lazy to find a job.
Something has got to change, folks.
Fred Kurtz, Onalaska