Fred Kurtz: Steps to begin taking our nation back

The deeper our country gets into the Biden administration the less confidence the nation has in his ability to govern or make the sound decisions. One can only shake our heads at the duo of Biden/Harris wondering what they are thinking.

We all remember his first day in office when he canceled the Keystone pipeline, taking us from energy independence to buying oil from our enemies. It makes no sense. Now gasoline prices are going through the roof and Biden refuses to do anything about it.

Our grocery stores used to have shelves loaded with goods, now there are empty spaces in nearly every aisle and prices have increased dramatically.

Inflation is at the highest level since the 1970’s. Average American families are feeling the pinch of having too much month and not enough paycheck.

Biden is beholden to the radical left and the Squad so he refuses to take action for fear of reprisals. In the meantime our southern border is flooded with illegals, crime is running rampant in our cities and our judicial system favors the criminal element over the police. What is going on?

There are some things we can do right now:

Restore our energy independence, open up the pipelines and resume drilling.

Start prosecuting criminals to the full extent of the law.

Give our police all the support and funding they need.

It’s time to take our nation back from the abyss.

Fred Kurtz

Onalaska

