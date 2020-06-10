Fred Kurtz: Trump makes America stronger

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I voted for President Donald Trump and I will do so again. He was and is the best man for the job during these tumultuous times.

Do not believe all the highly negative rhetoric surrounding this president. He has done more during his time in office than anyone since President Ronald Reagan. And maybe more than Reagan.

Under President Trump, we have seen the lowest unemployment numbers ever, the highest gains in the stock market ever, the most robust economy ever. And we have a no-nonsense president who stands up to our enemies.

Yes, he might be a little rough around the edges and I wish he would stop tweeting, but I would rather have this than a president who travels the world apologizing for America. We have nothing to apologize for. This nation has helped nearly every country in the world at one time or another.

In Joe Biden, we have a career politician who has spent the last 40 years riding the government gravy train while accomplishing little or nothing. Do not listen to the empty speeches he delivers with little enthusiasm and no solutions. As president, he will be a George Soros puppet.