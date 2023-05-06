So old Joe Biden announced he is running for a second term. Lord help us. This dottering old fool has no business being in the Oval Office now let alone for another 4 years.

He has given us so much: Open borders, tens of thousands of illegals and massive amounts of drugs. Record-high gas prices. Near record high inflation. Soaring crime rates in all of our major cities. Shortages of all our consumer goods. Reduced size of our military in both manpower and equipment. Made America look weak in the eyes of the world and especially our enemies. Increased the national debt by several trillion dollars. Shrunk 401Ks and portfolios.

There is so much more. This man has done nothing good while in office and yet he wants to do more. This country cannot afford 4 more years of his destruction.

We need younger blood in the White House. Someone with sound ideas of how to bring this country back from the abyss that we are so close to.

We need someone who will support our military and close our borders and go after all the illegals. That someone should have the mettle to stand up to Russia and China, too.

I have only scratched the surface of what Biden has done and what we need a strong leader to do to bring America back to its rightful place as world leader.

Fred Kurtz

Onalaska