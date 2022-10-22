Fred Kurtz: Vote out the Democrats

I am a Vietnam era Air Force veteran and I do not like what is happening in this country.

Once again we have a critical election approaching in November. To the voters: do not believe the rhetoric of the liberal Democrats and Biden. Contrary to their brainwashing Trump is not the evil prince. The Dems blame the Republicans for things they themselves have done along with things that are wrong in the country because they refuse to do anything about it, like rising crime and open borders.

Ever since the end of the Vietnam war, liberals have been brainwashing college students and adults with their anti American ideology. They believe God doesn’t live here any longer. They believe big government with more government oversight is the way we should live. They want us to be dependent on government.

Biden is a career politician who has been on the government dole all his life. He has no concept of what every day Americans have to deal with. He takes no interest in the real issues we face.

Please remember: Biden botched the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan directly causing the death of 13 of our military service people. Because of his ridiculous policies he has caused our southern border crisis and has turned a blind eye to it.

Republicans did NOT do these things, Biden and his liberal cronies did them. Vote out all Democrats!

Fred Kurtz

Onalaska