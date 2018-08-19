Regarding Mayor Tim Kabat's call for a wheel tax (Wednesday's Tribune), that's just what La Crosse needs -- another tax.
La Crosse County is one of the highest median taxed counties in the nation.
Kabat says if the wheel tax is adopted it will be rescinded after five years. Sure it will, just like the temporary stadium tax in Milwaukee for the Brewers stadium. That tax is still going strong all these years later. It's all nonsense. What is the guarantee that the money will be used exclusively for street repairs? None!
I don't know how anyone can afford to live in La Crosse. The citizens here are being taxed to death. La Crosse city and county support a wide variety of entitlement programs that suck funds out of the general fund for foolish programs that need to be eliminated.
La Crosse is building/remodeling parks that go largely unused, such as the skateboard park on Lang Drive. It's just a waste of money.
Also in Wednesday's Tribune: Holmen, Onalaska and West Salem all want millions for school upgrades such as enhancing fine arts, gyms and tech centers. Will these referendums ever stop?
This is a beautiful area in which to live, but every time you turn around some entity or other has a hand out for more money. This has got to stop.
No matter how much you give to schools it's never enough. And if Tony Evers is elected governor, the sky will be the limit.
Enough is enough.
Fred Kurtz, Onalaska