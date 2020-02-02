Fred Kusch: Make informed decision and vote

]The elections of 2020 may be the most important of our lifetime.
We know that voters are very busy people. We all know that it is important to make a plan to vote so we can readily participate in our democracy.
That’s why the League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area is excited to provide all voters with easy access to nonpartisan resources that will help all voters cast their ballot as an informed voter.
The League encourages all voters to prepare to vote on Feb. 18. Please visit VOTE 411.org and learn about all the candidates. Compare the choices, find out what you need to know about the candidates and make an informed decision when you mark your ballot.
VOTE 411.org will be available for the following election days as well.
- April 7 – Presidential Preference Primary and Spring Election.
- Aug. 11 – Partisan primary
- Nov. 3 – General election.
Fred Kusch, La Crosse