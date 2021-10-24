G. Jeffrey George: Gableman, Johnson embarrassment to voters

I have been following with interest the efforts of retired Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman to audit election results in Wisconsin.

I can accept the fact that Justice Gableman was politically conservative and likely expressed those values in Supreme Court decisions.

What I cannot readily accept is his embrace of the fabulust notion that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump as a result of widespread election fraud. That nonsense has been rejected by federal and state courts in over 50 separate litigations by both Republican and Democratic judges.

By embracing this silly crusade, Gableman has created for himself a legacy as a racist bent on suppressing the brown and black vote in future Wisconsin elections.

It seems to me that he and Sen. Ron Johnson are engaged in a contest to see who can dive deepest into the turgid depths of current Republican politics in Wisconsin. They are both an embarrassment to the voters of the state.

G. Jeffrey George

La Crosse

