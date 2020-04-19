G. Jeffrey George: In the president's own words

To those seeking some comedic relief while sheltering in place, I recommend turning on your TVs at 5 p.m. Eastern time to watch the president.
While it’s hard to catalog all of the nonsense spewed by the Donald at these news conferences, these are a few of my favorites:
Jan, 22: “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China.”
Feb. 2: “We pretty much shut it down coming in from China. It’s going to be fine.”
Feb. 26: “The 15 cases within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero.”
Feb. 27: “One day it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.”
March 6: “Anybody right now and yesterday, anybody that needs a test gets a test. And the tests are beautiful. They are perfect just like the letter was perfect.”
March 6: “I like this stuff. I really get it. People are surprised that I understand it. Every one of these doctors said, ‘how do you know so much about this?’ ”
March 10: “It will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away.”
If you want to heighten the entertainment value of these news conferences, try to focus on Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx while they try to freeze their faces not knowing whether to laugh or cry at these buffoonish statements.
Trump is fond of saying that our country is plagued by fake media. In truth our real problem is that we have a fake president.
G. Jeffrey George, La Crosse
