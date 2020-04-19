G. Jeffrey George: In the president's own words

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To those seeking some comedic relief while sheltering in place, I recommend turning on your TVs at 5 p.m. Eastern time to watch the president.

While it’s hard to catalog all of the nonsense spewed by the Donald at these news conferences, these are a few of my favorites:

Jan, 22: “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China.”

Feb. 2: “We pretty much shut it down coming in from China. It’s going to be fine.”

Feb. 26: “The 15 cases within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero.”

Feb. 27: “One day it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.”

March 6: “Anybody right now and yesterday, anybody that needs a test gets a test. And the tests are beautiful. They are perfect just like the letter was perfect.”

March 6: “I like this stuff. I really get it. People are surprised that I understand it. Every one of these doctors said, ‘how do you know so much about this?’ ”

March 10: “It will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away.”