G. Jeffrey George: Remarks about veterans were offensive

I do not often agree with right-wing candidates like Derrick Van Orden. However, I do agree strongly with his comments (Tribune, Sept, 8).

In his comments, he refused to believe that Donald Trump called Vietnam veterans like me, losers and suckers. His justification for that belief is that Donald Trump’s actions speak louder than his words.

I do not know what actions of Donald Trump’s he is referring to. Donald Trump’s actions that I think speak louder than his words are his use of five different student deferments and what I consider a fake bone spur to avoid service during the Vietnam War.

I never thought I would see the day when these are qualities voters would look for in a president.

Donald Trump is a crass, ill-informed buffoon. A racist. A misogynist. An inveterate and shameless liar. A cowardly draft dodger.

The fact that we would elect such a man to be president of these United States makes me fearful for the future of our nation.

G. Jeffrey George, La Crosse

