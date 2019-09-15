Polling after the recent spate of mass shootings in the United States shows that 89% of voters, including 84% of Republicans, support comprehensive background checks that apply to private sales and gun show sales.
The polling shows 85% of voters support Red Flag laws that would enable law enforcement authorities to take guns away from people who have been found by courts to be dangerous to themselves or others.
In spite of that, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has stated that he will not allow the Senate to vote on such legislation passed by the U.S. House. Perhaps in addition to his recently well-earned sobriquet of “Moscow Mitch,” the public could also rightly call him “Massacre Mitch.”
At the level of Wisconsin state government, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker, Robin Vos have also stated they will not allow votes on such measures.
You have free articles remaining.
This is not legitimately a policy dispute. Legislative bodies are supposed to implement the will of the majority of the voters. This is simply anti-Democratic.
It appears the only way to restore true democracy in America is to vote Republicans out of ofﬁce.
Unfortunately, the party of Lincoln has become the party of the National Riﬂe Association.
G. Jeffrey George, La Crosse