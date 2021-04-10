Gabrielle Krueger: Recent actions show police oversight board is needed

A police oversight board is needed, and the recent behavior of the police union has only reinforced that. Doxxing and harassing a private citizen who has only been working to make our community a better place has had a ripple effect.

This behavior has impacted the entirety of the Criminal Justice Management Council along with other activists, advocates and volunteers in the community. This behavior has further broken what trust existed between the La Crosse Police Department and marginalized community members. The lack of specific public statements condemning this behavior is yet another reinforcement of why an oversight board is needed.

We need a system that holds police accountable, and we need to do so in a manner that works for every single member of the La Crosse community.

Gabrielle Krueger

La Crosse

