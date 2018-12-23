Every time we learn that a politician is responsible for an immoral act, somebody labels him as a "child."
This is wrong on many levels. First of all, kids have curious minds. They are open to learn. They do not deny facts. Secondly, kids are capable of developing creative solutions to problems. They have the potential to bring innovation as long as we foster their interests and creativity.
Last but not least, children are not racist (unless their parents teach them to be racist). Children's young minds are devoid of prejudices, and they have a sense of justice that many adults lack.
Therefore, the next time you hear an adult offending children, speak up. They deserve better.
Galia Paganelli, La Crosse