According to Jody Langrehr's letter (Wednesday's Tribune), the clothes that a woman wears can get a man "excited" and so women, according to her, should not complain about any kind of inappropriate touching. This belief takes us back to the Middle Ages, when women were blamed for being victims of sexual assault.
Thankfully, we live in the 21st century. Both men and women should be allowed to wear the outfit of their choice without being subjected to any kind of inappropriate touching.
Let us all remember that the human brain is perfectly capable of refraining from assaulting somebody... and no piece of clothing will change that.
Galia Paganelli, La Crosse