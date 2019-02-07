The Trump administration is considering dismantling regulations that protect the health of unborn babies, infants and young children.
Coal-fired plants are the biggest emitters of mercury. Regulations have helped to cut mercury emissions from coal-fired plants by 85 percent in the past decade.
Those who claim to care about the life of babies inside their mother's wombs seem to be OK with rolling back policies that protect the babies. Where is their common sense?
Mercury causes brain damage, learning disabilities and birth defects. Getting rid of policies that help to prevent these medical issues is irresponsible and short-sighted. Who will be accountable for the suffering that will be caused by dismantling these regulations?
If you genuinely care about babies and children, let your voice be heard.
Galia Paganelli, La Crosse