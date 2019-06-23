Before he died, the naturalist William H. Hudson (1842-1922) wrote a book in which he shared an interesting experience.
He set up two poles and counted the number of butterflies that passed between the two on their migration route. At the end of the day, he said he counted a total of 65,000 butterflies.
Today, I feel lucky when I see a couple of butterflies in a day.
What is the situation going to be like in 50 years? Eroded soils are not going to feed humanity, and they are not resilient to floods and droughts.
For every insect that is considered a pest, there are 1,700 that are beneficial.
As a gardener, I learn from the experience of farmers who practice regenerative agriculture. Their farms provide nutritious food and are more profitable than those that rely on chemical inputs.
Regenerative agriculture integrates livestock with crops, grows a diversity of crops, restores the health of the soil and helps to protect water.
It rotates the crops and avoids or minimizes tilling.
As we celebrate National Pollinator Week, let's acknowledge the need for policies and regulations that encourage farmers to work their way to regenerative agriculture. Those who practice it deserve our support. The present and future of our children depend on it.
Galia Paganelli, La Crosse