Parkinson’s disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disease after dementia.
Research has shown that regular exposure to the pesticide Paraquat is associated with an increased risk of developing Parkinson’s disease. This pesticide has already been banned in 32 countries including the European Union and China.
In England, the use of this chemical is not allowed, but they export it to the United States where the use of Paraquat has increased to 200 percent since 2009, according to the Center for Biological Diversity. The reason for increasing the use of this pesticide is the emergence of superweeds resistant to glyphosate.
The EPA has recently dismissed the vast body of research that links Paraquat with the risk of suffering from Parkinson’s disease.
There is now a proposed bill in Congress called the Protect Against Paraquat Act of 2019. This legislation is supported by the Unified Parkinson’s Advocacy Council, a group led by the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.
Contact your congressional representatives. Every voice counts.
Galia Paganelli, La Crosse