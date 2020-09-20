 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Galia Paganelli: Wear your masks properly

Galia Paganelli: Wear your masks properly

{{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 continues to spread in our communities. We can all help to keep everybody healthy and safe amid this pandemic.

Along with other protective measures, masks help to curb the spread of COVID-19. This is a fact, not an opinion. However, masks need to be worn correctly to be effective.

It is not uncommon to see people wearing masks under their noses or pulling their masks down to speak. These thoughtless behaviors contribute to the spread of the virus through aerosols and droplets.

It is not too much to ask people to wear their masks correctly. Masks save lives. Ignorance kills.

Galia Paganelli, La Crosse

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News