Galia Paganelli: Wear your masks properly

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 continues to spread in our communities. We can all help to keep everybody healthy and safe amid this pandemic.

Along with other protective measures, masks help to curb the spread of COVID-19. This is a fact, not an opinion. However, masks need to be worn correctly to be effective.

It is not uncommon to see people wearing masks under their noses or pulling their masks down to speak. These thoughtless behaviors contribute to the spread of the virus through aerosols and droplets.

It is not too much to ask people to wear their masks correctly. Masks save lives. Ignorance kills.

Galia Paganelli, La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0