After reading Gary Wiste’s letter to the editor about weeds, I’d like to add another dimension to the matter.
There are reasons to celebrate the contributions of weeds.
Weeds such as clover and dandelions attract pollinators and provide seeds for the birds.
Providing a bird-feeder is not enough for birds. Many kinds of birds need insects as a source of food, and these weeds attract insects that birds need to survive.
Pollinators are in decline and they are necessary for food production. In addition to polluting groundwater, spraying herbicides kills pollinators and their sources of food.
Disrupting ecosystems is not an intelligent act, and nobody would like to learn that our food is irrigated by water with herbicides.
Last but not least, some research done by Susannah Lerman and her team showed that mowing the lawn every two weeks instead of weekly or every three weeks increases the number and the diversity of pollinators in the garden.
Anybody who enjoys impressionist art will appreciate the beauty of dandelions and other wildflowers sprawling on the lawn, but those who don’t care for art can still welcome the fact that these flowers play a vital role in the survival of pollinators.
Galia Paganelli, La Crosse