Gar Amunson: Support Gary Padesky for County Board

The difference between a politician and a public servant, according to Larry White of the Corpus Christi Caller-Times, is as follows: “Politicians never admit a mistake and only say things that sound good, independent of honesty and truth. Politicians speak a lot while saying nothing. They have no problem misleading people. Politicians act in their own best interests. Politicians play on people’s emotions/perceptions, independent of facts and reason.

“A public servant will admit a mistake despite the political consequences because that is the only way to correct a mistake. A public servant recognizes that something that sounds good, looks good, and makes people feel good is not automatically good. A public servant will speak the truth based on facts and not play on people’s emotions. A public servant will objectively listen to all sides of an issue. He/she will then use reason and facts to determine what is best. A public servant will always act in the best interest of the public, whether it is popular or not. A public servant acts only to serve the community.”