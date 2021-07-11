Gardeners: Thanks to Trane Company volunteers for work on native gardens

We would like to thank the wonderful volunteers from Trane Company who worked on several occasions to improve the native gardens around Myrick Center in La Crosse’s Myrick Park. We also thank the Trane Company for their encouragement and generosity in providing company time for community volunteer work.

The Myrick Center Native Gardens is a project of the Bluff Country Master Gardeners in collaboration with the City of La Crosse and WisCorps. The project is entirely dependent on volunteers. A wide variety of native plants are installed and maintained for the enjoyment of La Crosse residents and visitors, and for the benefit of pollinators and other wildlife that depend on native plants . The native plants with their deep roots can access and store water deeper in the soil and they also filter water before it enters the marsh to help keep the marsh healthy.