Gary J. Althoff: Say no to civilian oversight committee

Thank you, county supervisor Andrea Richmond. You are right. There is no need to create this ad hoc civilian oversight committee for county law enforcement.

If the Executive Committee cannot point to a continuing pattern of police problems or misconduct, it makes me wonder what their political agenda is. And when they claim the group would only be looking at the possibility of creating this new committee, I would be willing to bet their mind is already set. The study will end up recommending approval of the oversight committee. Want to bet?

Modeling the new committee off of the city of Madison’s is a good place to start, according to unnamed officials. Who are they? Why unnamed? And that wouldn’t be where I would start, modeling anything after Madison.

Finally, if the county board, in their infinite wisdom, passes this unnecessary oversight board, I will not support it for our municipality. We already have a Police Discipline Committee, if needed.

We have a professional, well run, police department. We have a 7-member village board for oversight.

And we do not need a bunch of agenda driven meddling civilians as another layer of government.

County Board members, vote NO.