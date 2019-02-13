The Green New Deal as outlined by Jennifer Lu, the La Crosse Tribune's environmental reporter, in a Feb. 8 front-page story, was characterized as a progressive plan to combat climate change during the next decade.
It is a massive 10-year socioeconomic plan that would change the landscape and lifestyles that we are all accustomed to in this country. The national mobilization of the economy is accomplished through 14 infrastructure projects that include but are limited to the following:
- Meet 100 percent of power demand through clean and renewable energy.
- Upgrade or replace every building in the U.S. for state-of-the-art energy efficiency.
- Totally overhaul transportation by massively expanding electric vehicle manufacturing and related charging stations, build high-speed rail to a point where air travel stops becoming necessary and build public transportation to be available to all with the goal to replace all internal combustion-engine vehicles
The Green New Deal also includes social and justice requirements that include training and education for all, guaranteed jobs with family-sustaining wages, high-quality health care, housing, economic security, clean water and healthy food.
Although appealing on some levels, the Green New Deal is a highly utopian socialistic plan that would reduce individual freedoms and goes well beyond addressing only climate-change problems.
It would require massive government oversight and runs contrary to the current socioeconomic principles that this country was founded on.
Gary Kessel, La Crosse