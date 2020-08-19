Gary Kreutz: Park lost a statue, Coulee Region lost a friend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Coulee Region lost a friend from Riverside Park starting Aug. 10 when the statue was going to be escorted out of the park by a supporting contingent of 20%.

What a crime that 20% rules. Is dictatorship by a mayor who doesn't listen and a park board that is not giving the majority what it hoped for what we stand for in America?

In my opinion, this is a poor example of our democracy in a land of the free and the home of the brave.

The statue will be missed by tourists, local residents and all history-loving people. The intent of the creation by Anthony Zimmerhakl, his family and all helpers will be sadly forgotten. The Zimmerhakl family and Native-American relatives will regret the decision to take it down.

What will come next?

I was here to witness all the people who came down to see the Indian on Sunday, Aug. 9 to say goodbye from Riverside.

Gary Kreutz, La Crosse

