Gary Kreutz: Park lost a statue, Coulee Region lost a friend

The Coulee Region lost a friend from Riverside Park starting Aug. 10 when the statue was going to be escorted out of the park by a supporting contingent of 20%.
What a crime that 20% rules. Is dictatorship by a mayor who doesn't listen and a park board that is not giving the majority what it hoped for what we stand for in America?
In my opinion, this is a poor example of our democracy in a land of the free and the home of the brave.
The statue will be missed by tourists, local residents and all history-loving people. The intent of the creation by Anthony Zimmerhakl, his family and all helpers will be sadly forgotten. The Zimmerhakl family and Native-American relatives will regret the decision to take it down.
What will come next?
I was here to witness all the people who came down to see the Indian on Sunday, Aug. 9 to say goodbye from Riverside.
Gary Kreutz, La Crosse
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!